UPDATE: Court documents reveal details in burglary of Columbia couple's home

1 day 1 minute 47 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 Thursday, June 11, 2020 8:26:00 PM CDT June 11, 2020 in News
By: Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Marisa Rios, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA — Court documents reveal the two suspects involved in a burglary Wednesday night on Columbia's southwest side broke into the home through a downstairs window.

It happened in the 6000 block of Bentpath Drive in the Highlands neighborhood.

The probable cause statement said the "elderly couple" upstairs heard the noise and that's when one of the resident's grabbed his handgun and went downstairs.

According to the documents, he then shot at the two male suspects killing one and injuring the other. The documents said the residents did not know the suspects.

Columbia police said the armed resident shot and killed Darion J. Logan, 27, of Columbia, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man, who was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound was identified as Fabian D. Goldman, 28, of Columbia. 

Court documents said officers found Goldman a short distance from the house. 

Officers also found the car the suspects were using at the time of the burglary left at the scene.

Prosecutors charged Goldman with second degree murder and first degree burglary, according to police. Because the two men were "in the commission of committing a felony" when Logan was killed, prosecutors can charge Goldman with murder.

Goldman is being held without bail at the Boone County Jail, according to online jail records.  

Court documents show a judge denied Goldman bond, writing that Goldman was a danger to the community.

KOMU 8 talked with the homeowner Thursday evening. He said he was not ready to speak on camera. He said he was cooperating with the police and letting them do their investigation.

Neighbor Tatum Pugh was sitting on the couch with her family when she noticed something wasn't right.

"We heard what sounded to me like 3 to 4 gunshots," Pugh said. “We didn’t really think much of it. Living out here, we hear stuff like that pretty frequently. We live outside the city limits and we think there’s a lot of hunting around here."

Pugh said the situation was unsettling because it was so close to her home. She said she had never seen this happen in her neighborhood.

“It’s definitely very unsettling when something like this happens in an area that you always have thought to be safe. We have lived here since I was 15," Pugh said.

Neighbor Jerry Murphy was getting ready for bed when he noticed flashing lights outside his window.

"That caught my attention because there were a lot of them and it kept going on and on," Pugh said. "I stood in my doorway and watched. It went on for a long time. It was obvious something really bad happened."

Murphy said this situation was a learning lesson for all.

"You're in your house and someone breaks in and you don't know who they are or what they want, you've got a decision to make," Murphy said. "You have little time to make it."

Both neighbors said this is the last thing they wanted to see happen.

“With everything going on in the world today, it’s just what’s next. It seems bad things keep happening and it is hard to stomach," Pugh said.

