UPDATE: Court documents say administrator was target of student threat

COLUMBIA - An administrator at Rock Bridge High School was the target of a threat by two students, according to court documents filed in the case.

18-year-old Jacob Vincent and a 14-year-old male were arrested on suspicion of making a terrorist threat. Vincent was later formally charged with peace disturbance.

A Rock Bridge High School resource officer was informed of a string of text messages between Vincent and the 14-year-old that allegedly discussed a plot to kill a female victim, police said. The probable cause statement filed by the officer said an assistant principal was the target, and had found out about the threat from the step-mother of one of the suspects.

In text messages between Vincent and the younger boy, Vincent apparently asked the boy to kill the principal, and the boy answered, "Gladly." Vincent then allegeldy said, "do it," and that "murder has no bounds."

The 14-year-old suspect's case is being handled by juvenile court.

