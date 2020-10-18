UPDATE: CPD: roughly 15 shots fired, no injuries

COLUMBIA- Columbia police officers responded to a shots fired report in the area of West Worley Street and Pershing Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of shots fired that spanned from the intersection of West Worley Street and Pershing Road to the intersection of Again Street and Pershing Road.

In a press release from CPD, they said the evidence consisted of several shell casings.

Officers were able to view a resident's home surveillance footage and saw a white Jeep SUV along with a small, dark-colored passenger car following the Jeep.

Officers then located the Jeep at Lake Broadway Townhomes.

The car had damage caused by gunshots, and police later learned that the Jeep was reported stolen on Oct. 10.

There were no injuries reported during this incident.

There is no further description of the the dark-colored passenger vehicle, or any of the people involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know something, say something. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.