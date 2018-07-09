UPDATE: CPD Searching for Missing Boy

COLUMBIA - UPDATE: Clayton McKenzie, 17, has been safely located in near Ponderosa St. and South Cown Road, according to the Columbia Police Department.

PSJC received a call about someone matching Clayton's description walking in the area of Hwy 63 and Ponderosa.

A Boone County Deputy later found him walking on the road.

McKenzie was reported missing shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday after his mother returned to her car and he was not there.