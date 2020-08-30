UPDATE: CPS' 14-day coronavirus rate reaches 52.1, could lead to online classes

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools have been tracking new COVID-19 cases for the past fourteen days to determine how they instruct classes this year.

The 14-day rate reached 52.1, Thursday afternoon, after Boone County reported 83 new COVID-19 cases.

While moving instruction from in-person and hybrid to completely virtual is an option, the school district will work with the Boone County Health Department, local leaders, and schools district staff before making their final decision.

Factors include average daily attendance for students and staff, substitute availability, and extreme swings in cases will also play a role in the decision making process.

CPS' policy states that if the 14-day rate is less than 10 people, then they will hold in person classes.

If the rate increases and falls between 10 and 49 people, then they will hold hybrid classes.

If the rate goes above 50 people, then CPS would seriously consider transitioning to virtual-only schooling.