Update: CPS board will release new middle school boundaries in December

1 hour 24 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 8:41:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News
By: Kasia Kerridge, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - A presentation a Monday's school board meeting said the proposed redistricting of Columbia school's will come out in early December. 

Parents expressed their concerns for the new middle school and are concerned that their children will have to switch schools. 

Proposed new boundaries for the district are a result of overcrowding issues. This needs to be finalized before the 2020 school year.

Scott Leopold is the consultant for the project. He announced Monday night they will be creating an application process for a focus group to create the preliminary boundaries. If there are too many applicants, the district will do a lottery process for equal representation. 

"My goal is to make these processes as relaxing as possible," said Leopold. 

Leopold said the focus group is not the decision-making group, but rather there to share input and feedback. He said the biggest challenges are capacity and transportation.

"Some districts say, well we're not going to provide the transportation," said Leopold. "When you say that, you're kind of giving favor to segments of the community that have the means to transport themselves."

Many parents spoke during public comment that their children will be greatly affected by the proposed change. They agreed that the community input is now in the hands of a private consultant. 

Start2Finish is a Facebook group that started to get word out to other parents about redistricting. 

Founder Jennifer Roberts has a daughter that is a freshman at Rock Bridge High School. She said this is a dangerous time to do this to a teenager as they are still developing important life skills.

"It's very important that these high school freshman find their place, their tribe, their peers, their friend groups and get their heels dug in," said Roberts. "When she found out about this she couldn't believe it. She thought for sure they wouldn't do that."

Parents at the meeting are hoping for a grandfathering in approach, where students can stay at the school they currently attend. 

Robert says she understands the need for redistricting, but that a year of warning to prepare is not enough.

"They encourage community input. They want to know what our needs are. My concern is that they feel that listening is enough, but it's not this time," said Roberts.

There will be a survey posted on December 20th for the community to give feedback on the redistricting. 

More News

Grid
List

Update: CPS board will release new middle school boundaries in December
Update: CPS board will release new middle school boundaries in December
COLUMBIA - A presentation a Monday's school board meeting said the proposed redistricting of Columbia school's will come out in... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 8:41:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh during swearing-in ceremony
Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh during swearing-in ceremony
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in —again, for the cameras, this time — Monday night... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Jefferson City shooting leaves one person in the hospital
Jefferson City shooting leaves one person in the hospital
JEFFERSON CITY - One person is in the hospital after a shooting in a Jefferson City park Monday. According... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Study: Columbia ahead of national average for economic growth
Study: Columbia ahead of national average for economic growth
COLUMBIA- An MU study released Monday reported Columbia's economy is above the average national rate of economic growth. This ranks... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Cuomo: Limo in fatal New York crash shouldn't have been on the road
Cuomo: Limo in fatal New York crash shouldn't have been on the road
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (CNN) -- The modified limo that crashed and killed 20 people wasn't even supposed to be on the... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 5:06:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill cares more for family than Missouri
COLUMBIA - A recent attack ad on Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, claims the senator has built a money machine over... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Man allegedly posts video of how to remove an ankle monitor
Man allegedly posts video of how to remove an ankle monitor
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri man is charged with a felony after he allegedly filmed himself removing an ankle monitor... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 4:46:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Missouri diocese names 3 priests accused of sexual abuse
Missouri diocese names 3 priests accused of sexual abuse
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic Diocese has identified three priests accused for sexually abusing children four decades ago.... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 3:49:26 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Google+ to shut down after security bug
Google+ to shut down after security bug
(CNN) -- For Google, a data privacy reckoning may finally come as a result of a service that it admits... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 3:44:48 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Neighbors find stolen car and warn others to be vigilant
Neighbors find stolen car and warn others to be vigilant
COLUMBIA - A group of neighbors off Route K have bonded after two car thefts in their subdivision. The... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 3:10:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Police officers get minor injuries after being dragged behind a car
Police officers get minor injuries after being dragged behind a car
MOBERLY - Two police officers got minor injuries Saturday after they were reportedly dragged by a car during a traffic... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 1:38:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Sheriffs' association critical of sex offender report
Sheriffs' association critical of sex offender report
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Sheriffs' Association is accusing state Auditor Nicole Galloway of a rush to judgment in... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 1:21:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Police investigate possible overdoses, one fatal
Police investigate possible overdoses, one fatal
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a possible drug overdose death at a Columbia home. Police officers arrived... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Weekly Wellness: How to choose the right wine
Weekly Wellness: How to choose the right wine
COLUMBIA - "If I really want to lose weight, I'm going to have to stop drinking wine, aren't I?" (Insert... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 12:20:00 PM CDT October 08, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

Updated: Power outage affecting hundreds of people in Columbia
Updated: Power outage affecting hundreds of people in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Power has been restored to the southeast part of the city after a power outage affected more than... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Mexico man killed in weekend motorcycle crash
Mexico man killed in weekend motorcycle crash
MEXICO- One man died in a motorcycle crash in central Mexico on Saturday afternoon. The Mexico Public Safety Department... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 10:25:00 AM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

Police arrest man for exposing himself while urinating on private property
Police arrest man for exposing himself while urinating on private property
MEXICO - Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly exposed himself while urinating on private property. According... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, October 08 2018 Oct 8, 2018 Monday, October 08, 2018 10:18:00 AM CDT October 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Volunteer firefighter doing well after suffering serious head injury
UPDATE: Volunteer firefighter doing well after suffering serious head injury
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A volunteer firefighter for the North Callaway Fire Protection District is recovering well after suffering a serious... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, October 07 2018 Oct 7, 2018 Sunday, October 07, 2018 10:43:00 PM CDT October 07, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 13 active weather alerts
10pm 75°
11pm 74°
12am 74°
1am 73°