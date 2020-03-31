UPDATE: CPS reports Schoology issues resolved
COLUMBIA - School administrators said the earlier issues with Schoology have been resolved.
The online platform teachers and students use for learning had some accessibility issues Monday morning.
The problem happened the first day all CPS students and staff were set to begin learning online amid a district building closure due to COVID-19.
The district said anyone with further issues related to Schoology should email CPSSchoology@cpsk12.org
You can also get updates on system and application outages or other issues here.
