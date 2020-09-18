UPDATE: CPS to discuss Rock Bridge football field at special session

COLUMBIA- UPDATE 3 p.m.: The Columbia Board of Education met in a closed session with its attorney regarding the field and will address the matter publicly at its Sept. 24 work session.

ORIGINAL: The Columbia Pubic Schools Board of Education will hold a closed, special session Friday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss removing the name of Rock Bridge High School's football field.

The special session comes after the board was made aware of a social media post made by Wayne Sells, who the field is named after, on Wednesday.

The post from Sells used profanities describing NFL players who knelt during the national anthem at this past weekend's games.

Sells delivered a letter to CPS Wednesday afternoon asking that his name be removed from the field and renamed 'Veterans Memorial Field.'

Sells donated money to Rock Bridge High School for stadium improvements.

The CPS board will also discuss the name removal at its next public work session, Sept. 24.