UPDATE: Deadly Fire Ruled Accidental

BOONE COUNTY - UPDATE: The Boone County Fire Protection District has ruled the fire that killed Jerry Parker on Saturday night was an accident. The investigation, which was done in conjunction with the State Fire Missouri Fire Marshall and Boone County Sheriff's Office, determined that the fire started on a living room couch. They did not rule out the possibility that improper disposal of smoking materials was a possible cause.

Boone County Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire on Old Millers Rd. in High Hills Circle at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors called 911 when they saw the flames and heard someone yelling and kicking inside the home. It took a team of 34 firefighters to battle the blaze, but they did it in just five minutes.

Boone County Fire Chief Scott Olsen said 75 percent of the home was already engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Olsen said a man was trapped inside the home, and was already dead when they pulled him out. Firefighters said they don't think the fire was intentional, but the cause is still under investigation.