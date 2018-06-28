UPDATE: Description of Suspects Released in Robbery Attempt

COLUMBIA - Police released descriptions of the two suspects in an attempted armed robbery at Taco Bell on Smiley Lane Monday night.

Columbia police say both suspects are light-complected black males in their late teens to early twenties, approximately six feet tall, skinny, last seen wearing dark clothing and bandanas over their faces.

Police say one suspect was armed with a handgun. Officials are continuing to search for the men.