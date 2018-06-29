UPDATE: Details About Man who Fell from Cliff

OSAGE BEACH - The man who fell over a cliff Tuesday is still in critical condition at University Hospital in Columbia.

Lt. Michael O'Day from the Osage Beach Police Department told KOMU on Wednesday that it is believed the man was working in his yard when he fell over the cliff. His wife then located him around 5:15 p.m.

