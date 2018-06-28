UPDATE: Driver ejected from vehicle, dies in car crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A man died at the hospital after a car crash on I-70 Saturday night, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Around 7 p.m., 34-year-old David Risberg was driving East near mile marker 169 when he drove off the left side of the road and hit a median cable. His car overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle, the report said.

Risberg was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries where he was pronounced dead around midnight, according to the report. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to MoDOT, the left lane of I-70 eastbound near the 169 mile marker was closed temporarily due to the crash, but it was reopend around 8 p.m.