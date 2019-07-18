Update: driver identified in deadly crash near Harrisburg

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the driver in a deadly crash Wednesday as 32-year-old Antoinette Knight from Clark.

The crash happened on Route F near Stidham Road shortly before 8 a.m. Crews on scene say Knight's SUV was the only vehicle involved, and the driver was the only one in the vehicle.

According to first responders, Knight crossed the center line, overcorrected and hit the concrete rail on the side of the bridge.

Troopers said Knight was not wearing a seat belt.