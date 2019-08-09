UPDATE: Driver identified in deadly three-truck crash on I-70

COOPER COUNTY - State troopers released the name of the man who died in the early Friday morning crash on I-70 near Boonville involving three semi trucks.

The crash involved a Volvo truck, Hyundai truck and a Kenworth truck.

Dale Jorgenson, the 65-year-old Kenworth truck driver, died at the scene. He was from Smithton.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. Friday near mile marker 98. The Hyundai truck rear-ended the Volvo, "breaching" its trailer full of pork. This caused the Hyundai truck to cross the median and overturn. The Kenworth truck struck what the Hyundai truck was towing and exploded on impact.

Westbound I-70 was closed for six hours while troopers investigated what happened.

This is the 39th fatality for Troop F for the year 2019.