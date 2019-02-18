UPDATE: Drivers identified in deadly Columbia crash

COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a pair of crashes Saturday afternoon.

Jordan E. Hoyt, 37, died after a car fleeing a separate crash hit Hoyt's vehicle head-on, according to a news release.

Police said 20-year-old Lukas E. Evans was first involved in a crash at Stadium and West Boulevard. The release said Evans fled the scene of the first crash, crossed over the center line on West Boulevard and hit Hoyt's vehicle around 2:30 p.m.

Evans was trying to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone when the second crash happened at the intersection of West Boulevard and Prospect Street, police said.

Medics took both drivers to a local hospital. Hoyt was pronounced dead at the hospital. Evans had minor injuries.

The release said both Evans and Hoyt are from Columbia.