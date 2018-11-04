Update: Drivers in serious crash north of Jefferson City identfied

COLUMBIA – Jefferson City police released more details Tuesday afternoon about a serious crash involving two vehicles earlier in the day.

A release from the department said Zachary Fewins of Holts Summit was driving west on Highway 94 when he crossed the center line. His truck hit a car head-on, ejecting Fewins from the vehicle before it rolled over.

Fewins was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment. The other driver, Larry Rockers of Jefferson City, was taken to University Hospital by ambulance.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.