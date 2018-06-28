UPDATE: Dump Truck Overturns on Route K

BOONE COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl received moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident involving a dump truck on Route K at Old Plank Road early Thursday morning.

The girl, who the Missouri Highway Patrol identified as Katherine M. Rodriguez of Columbia, was a passenger in a 2003 Honda Pilot who investigators said failed to yield when making a left turn. The highway patrol lists 16-year-old Alexander R. Jones of Columbia as that driver. A 2005 Freightliner Dump Truck then struck the passenger side door and both vehicles traveled off the roadway. The dump truck overturned, spilling its cargo.

The driver of the dump truck, 54-year-old Delmer T. Nichols of Ashland, received minor injuries. Both the injured girl and the driver of the dump truck were transported to University Hospital for treatment.

Investigators said all three individuals involved in the accident were wearing their seatbelts.

Photo courtesy of Sam Horn.