UPDATE: Dump truck theft suspect has long criminal history

OSAGE COUNTY - The man suspected of stealing a dump truck and a box blade tractor from two different construction sites has a history of theft dating back to at least 2010.

Right now, Osage County resident Drew Buersmeyer faces several charges related to stealing after the sheriff's office found several stolen items on his property Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office worked with the Jefferson City Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol and served a search warrant at Buersmeyer's home address on Pleasant Home Lane.

Officials found several stolen items, including a tandem axle dump truck, trailer, generator and many tools. They also found a number of wild animal pelts and contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Deputies took Buersmeyer into custody without any issues.

According to Missouri's court files, Buersmeyer had his first charge for misdemeanor theft in 2010, but KOMU was unable to access the court documents for that case. One year later, in 2011, he was in court again, this time for stealing scrap metal from a construction site. This was also misdemeanor theft.

In 2014, Buersmeyer stole enough lightbulbs and wires from Wal-Mart to qualify for felony theft. He pleaded guilty every time he was caught, but he wasn't done yet.

Now, in 2018, he has already been charged with multiple counts of felony theft again, suspected of stealing a boat and its motor, as well as a cargo trailer with a two-door sedan attached to it. That's in addition to the suspected thefts the dump truck, the tractor, and everything else found in the raid by the Osage County Sheriff's Office and JCPD.

The investigation the Missouri Department of Conservation is conducting in regards to the animal pelts is also in line with Buersmeyer's record. He has had to pay a fine several times for "pursuing/taking/killed/possessed or disposed of wildlife illegally."

In addition, Buersmeyer has at least two DWIs to his name and had his license revoked in 2011.

The dump truck and generator Buersmeyer reportedly stole came from the construction site of Capital City High School, Jefferson City's new high school.

The tractor and trailer police said Buersmeyer was pulling were stolen from the Jefferson City job site where crews are building a new fire station. All stolen items have been returned to the contractor.

Buersmeyer was taken to Jefferson City for booking and is being held on a no bond warrant.

Deputies will also apply for additional charges with the Osage County Prosecutor.