UPDATE: Early-morning fire damages home in Jefferson City

1 day 8 hours 18 minutes ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 4:38:00 AM CST November 07, 2019 in News
By: Kenny Van Doren, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Michael Van Schoik, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - A fire damaged a home on East Capital Avenue early Thursday, but no injuries were reported.

At 12:23 am, the 911 Center in Jefferson City received a report of a possible house fire in the 1200 block of East Capital with a possible second structure in danger. Firefighters arrived to find fire showing from the rear of the house. They had control of the fire within 15 minutes.

The fire caused significant damage to the rear and some damages to the interior. There were two adults and four children in the house who all escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Jefferson City Fire and Police Departments.

This was the second fire to occur in Jefferson City within just a matter of days.The first fire occurred early Wednesday morning in vacant home on the 200 block of Benton Street.

One neighbor who lives next door to the fire that occurred on East Capitol Avenue said it was a scary experience and recalled the moment the fire occurred early in the morning.

"Our neighbors came and banged on my window," said 14-year-old Brianna Singleton.

Singleton said she immediately went to help the rest of her family.

"If it wasn't for me my family would have still been in the house," she said. "I got my mom and Devon and everyone out of the house."

Neighbors say they believe somebody had run through the backyards of their homes and caused the fires.

"I guess they threw something over towards the house and it caught on fire on the back porch," Singleton said.

Singleton said she and her family talked to police and emergency responders to try and determine who may have caused the fire. No official cause of the fire has been released.

The Jefferson City Fire Department is also using this as a time to provide people with several safety tips.

"Having an escape plan is probably the most second vital thing you can have outside of having a smoke alarm," said Division Chief Jason Turner.

Turner also advised the public to use extra caution during this time of year as the seasons change and temperatures drop.

"Absolutely there is an increased risk," he said. "Eighty-percent of the fire deaths occur because of supplemental heating devices."

The Jefferson City Fire Department recommends the following safety tips when using supplemental heating sources:

  • Make sure you have working smoke alarms throughout the home.
  • Never leave children unattended in a room with a space heater
  • Keep all combustible materials, including yourself at least 3 feet from the heater
  • Open face heaters should have a screen and a tip switch
  • Provide ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
  • Recommend that all supplemental heating devices be UL approved.

Vented Gas / Fired Heating Appliances Tips - Central heating units, floor furnaces, recessed wall heaters, and vented space heaters.

  • Inspect annually by a qualified service technician. Don't wait for cold weather!
  • Do not use these type units without a proper vent pipe. Vent pipes must exhaust to the outside!
  • Always follow the manufacturer's recommendations for proper usage.

Electric Heaters Tips

  • Never overload outlets or breakers
  • Don't use extension cords for the heater. If the cord is hot to the touch, turn off the heater and unplug it!
  • Electric heaters permanently installed in the wall or ceiling should have lint and dust removed regularly. Lint and dust will burn.

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Municipal Court to offer warrant amnesty in December
Columbia Municipal Court to offer warrant amnesty in December
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty two times in the next month, Dec.... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 11:38:00 AM CST November 08, 2019 in News

$300K settlement reached over jail suicide attempt death
$300K settlement reached over jail suicide attempt death
TROY (AP) — The mother of a man who died after a suicide attempt at an eastern Missouri jail has... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 9:19:00 AM CST November 08, 2019 in Continuous News

MU Law offers free help to veterans, education for the state
MU Law offers free help to veterans, education for the state
COLUMBIA - Each semester, 16 University of Missouri law students and two faculty members work to help veterans get benefits,... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, November 08 2019 Nov 8, 2019 Friday, November 08, 2019 3:11:00 AM CST November 08, 2019 in Top Stories

Westminster College holds 30th year anniversary of Berlin Wall falling
Westminster College holds 30th year anniversary of Berlin Wall falling
FULTON - Westminster College held an anniversary event on Wednesday to mark 30 years since the fall of the Berlin... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 7:26:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

MODOT stockpiling extra road supplies in case of long winter
MODOT stockpiling extra road supplies in case of long winter
JEFFERSON CITY - After a long winter last year, MODOT is stockpiling extra supplies to prepare for anything that could... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 7:02:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in Top Stories

A Jefferson City project allows the community to work toward warmth
A Jefferson City project allows the community to work toward warmth
JEFFERSON CITY - The fall weather has turned to feel more like the winter very quickly this year and one... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 6:32:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Missouri CPA convicted in $7 million fraud scheme
Missouri CPA convicted in $7 million fraud scheme
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri certified public accountant has been convicted of a $7 million scheme to defraud his... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 5:52:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Missouri Students Association meeting talks diversity, inclusion issues
Missouri Students Association meeting talks diversity, inclusion issues
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Students Association (MSA) met on MU's campus Thursday night to discuss recent diversity and inclusion issues.... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 5:40:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Jefferson City to launch a new safety app
Jefferson City to launch a new safety app
JEFFERSON CITY - A new safety app that will notify citizens about emergencies around the area is coming to Jefferson... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 4:01:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Vote on Hubbell contract ratification set for Saturday
UPDATE: Vote on Hubbell contract ratification set for Saturday
CENTRALIA - A vote on ratifying a contract for workers at Hubbell Power Systems has been set for Saturday. ... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 3:59:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Columbia man pleads guilty after illegal firearm possession
Columbia man pleads guilty after illegal firearm possession
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man pleaded guilty in Western District Court today for illegally possessing a firearm. He was... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 3:18:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Report: No evidence St. Louis prosecutor was threatened
Report: No evidence St. Louis prosecutor was threatened
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special prosecutor tasked with determining if attorneys for former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens threatened... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 2:59:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Sigma Chi headquarters suspends MU chapter
Sigma Chi headquarters suspends MU chapter
COLUMBIA - The Sigma Chi chapter at MU has been indefinitely suspended, according to a letter sent Wednesday by... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Morgan County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
Morgan County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
MORGAN COUNTY - The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be careful of a phone number calling and... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 2:33:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Columbia Water and Light issues boil water advisory
Columbia Water and Light issues boil water advisory
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light announced this morning that 31 Columbia customers are affected by a water outage due... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 1:37:00 PM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Central Missouri Honor Flight to send final flight of 2019
Central Missouri Honor Flight to send final flight of 2019
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Honor Flight #61 will have their final flight of 2019 on Tuesday, Nov. 12. This... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 5:03:00 AM CST November 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Early-morning fire damages home in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Early-morning fire damages home in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A fire damaged a home on East Capital Avenue early Thursday, but no injuries were reported. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 4:38:00 AM CST November 07, 2019 in News

Westminster College to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall
Westminster College to commemorate the fall of the Berlin Wall
FULTON - Westminster College is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Berlin Wall, which is on November... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 07 2019 Nov 7, 2019 Thursday, November 07, 2019 2:19:00 AM CST November 07, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 34°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1pm 39°
2pm 41°
3pm 43°
4pm 41°