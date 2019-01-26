UPDATE: Eighth and Cherry parking garage open after vehicle fire

Courtesy: Ellison Bonner

COLUMBIA - According to Columbia Public Works, The Eighth and Cherry parking garage is no longer closed. The garage was closed Friday after a vehicle on the second floor caught fire.

The Columbia Fire Department said the fire damaged the garage's roof decking material above the vehicle. The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage, according to a news release.

Correction 8th and Cherry — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) January 25, 2019

Firefighters were dispatched at 10 a.m. They saw smoke and flames coming from the passenger vehicle.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about five minutes, according to the release.

Firefighters said the cause was not known. The release said the garage will be closed until "that area is further evaluated."