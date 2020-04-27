UPDATE: Endangered person advisory issued for missing teen canceled

LAKE OZARK— The Camden County Sheriff's Department issued an endangered person advisory for Colten Ryan Sullivan Sunday.

According to an updated release, Sullivan has been located safe.

Sullivan is a 15-year-old white male. The sheriff's department described him as 5'10" and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to suffer from depression, and he left a suicide note before being discovered missing.

According to the original release, he was last seen at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information related to the situation should call 911 or the Camden County Sheriff's Department at 573-346-2243 ext. 307.