Update: Endangered Silver Advisory Alert canceled for 101-year-old Columbia man
COLUMBIA —
UPDATE AT 12:15 p.m.: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Doty was located deceased near his home. The alert has been canceled.
ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Dabney Doty, a 101-year-old Columbia man.
Doty's family last heard from him Wednesday; he "possibly walked out of his house," according to a news release from the department.
Doty, who lives in southwestern Columbia, walks with a cane and has gray hair. He has problems with short-term memory and hearing, deals with numbness in his arms and is on blood thinners, according to the release.
Endangered Silver Advisory Alerts occur when a missing person is over 60 with dementia or other cognitive impairment. A missing person's report must also be submitted to local law enforcement for the department to put out the alert, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
If you believe you've seen Doty or have any information that would help locate him, Columbia police ask that you call 911 or the department at 573-874-7652.