UPDATE: Endangered Silver Advisory cancelled for missing Camden County man

CAMDEN COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an endangered silver advisory alert for a missing 82-year-old man when he was found safe in Jackson County Sunday evening.

Highway Patrol issued the advisory alert for John M. Peffer when he went missing Saturday evening.

Peffer had been last seen at 51 Wren Court, Camdenton at 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a highway patrol news release.

Troopers said Peffer was seen driving a white 2003 Lincoln Town Car with a KC0G3R license plate. Peffer was seen traveling with his standard Schnauzer dog. His travel direction is unknown, according to the release.

Peffer is described as a 5-foot-8-inch white male, 180 lbs, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Highway patrol said he told his family he purchased a home in Sibley two weeks ago. Although his family states this information is false, there was a possibility that he could be traveling to the Sibley area.

Peffer is diagnosed with dementia and Type 2 diabetes and was traveling without his required medications, according to the release.