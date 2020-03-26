UPDATE: Equipment Malfunction Blamed for Overnight Power Outage

COLUMBIA - An overnight power outage in west Columbia had some residents without power and some with flickering or dimming lights.

An official with Columbia Water and Light confirmed the outage happened Wednesday night from 10:15 p.m. to about 12:30 a.m. The department said the outage occurred when equipment on the power line at Sylvey and Broadway went out.

Most of the impacted areas were residential. The outage hit homes west of Fairview to the corner of Scott and Chapel Hill. The Walmart near the area was also impacted.

At this time, officials are saying all service has been restored.