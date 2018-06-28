UPDATE: Escaped Inmate Caught in Kansas

HOWARD COUNTY - The Howard County Sheriff's Department confirmed Wednesday an inmate who escaped last week has been caught.

Authorities in Leawood, Kan. found inmate Walter Estay at a traffic stop driving a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Howard County Sheriff Mike Neal said they will transfer Estay back to Missouri.

Estay escaped July 15 after he trapped a jailer in a cell and snuck past him.

Neal said Estay was on probation for a first-degree robbery conviction when he was picked up for tampering with a motor vehicle on July 4.