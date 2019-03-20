UPDATE: Escapee Travis Davis in custody

PETTIS COUNTY - According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, escapee Travis Davis was arrested by Sedalia Police Tuesday morning.

Davis was returned to the Pettis County Jail. He was reporting having escaped from the Pettis County Jail on March 10.

Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond said Monday, "We figured it would be a matter of time before whether its a point where he runs out of money, or is not able to make contact with people, not establish a place to stay and to be able to get food, that type of thing."

According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, Davis was arrested and taken into custody after an "extensive search" in Cooper County overnight Monday.