UPDATE: Evening Fire Damages Local Law Firm

COLUMBIA - After further investigation, AFM Davison has determined that the cause of a fire that occured on Thursday, January 24th, was electrical. While he is unable to determine exactly which circuit failed in the ceiling of the structure, due to the number of circuits running through the area and the number of breakers that were tripped, the cause of the fire is electrical in nature.

On 01/24/2013, members of the Columbia Fire Department were dispatched, at 19:57 pm, to a reported commercial structure fire at 609 E Walnut St, the Trapp Law Firm. An Assistant Prosecutor was at the courthouse and noticed the large amount of smoke coming from vicinity of the Columbia Police Station and called 911.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at 20:00 and reported heavy smoke from the structure. Crews enter the structure in search of the fire and found the fire was located in the attic area of the building. Crews cut a hole in the roof in order to ventilate the attic space and aid in the location of all of the remaining fire. Crews working from the inside the structure and on the roof were able to successfully contain and extinguish this fire, in the building of origin.

At the time of this release Assistant Fire Marshal Brian Davison is investigating the fire. He has determined the area of origin for the fire is in the attic area but the exact cause is still under investigation. He has also issued a preliminary damage estimate of $100,000.00. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.