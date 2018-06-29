UPDATE: Family and Friends of Double Homicide Victims React

5 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, February 05 2013 Feb 5, 2013 Tuesday, February 05, 2013 2:01:00 PM CST February 05, 2013 in News
By: Kadee Brosseau
MORGAN COUNTY - Friends and family of double homicide victims Freddy and Carol Wilson reacted Tuesday to the Monday crime. Morgan County prosecutors charged 28-year-old Mandy Mitchell, 45-year-old Gary Mitchell and 43-year-old Derrell Spellmeyer with second degree murder and armed criminal action Tuesday morning.  Morgan County Sheriff Jim Petty said he suspects the motive to be prescription drug-related, but friends and family of the victims are asking "why them?" 

Carol Wilson's father Dan Sloan described his daughter was a loving woman. 

"I never heard her say a bad word about anybody," Sloan said. "That's what makes it so sad that something like this would happen. It's a nightmare. You think you're going to wake up and it didn't happen. It's something you never get over."

Sloan said he does not know the suspects, and did not know if his daughter knew them either.

"I can't figure out how anybody could get mad enough to shoot her," Sloan said.  

Dan Owsley, pastor of Family Worship Center said Freddy Wilson had been attending the church for about two to three years. He described Wilson as a good man who had "turned his life around."

The victims were not currently married, but had been at one time. Owsley said he thought the two were putting their marriage back together. 

Sheriff Petty said the shooter's sister-in-law was once married to Freddy Wilson. The other two suspects claim they did not go inside the home and their only involvement was driving the van to Carol Wilson's home at 12931 Dorsey Lane. Police did not know if the crime was premeditated by Spellmeyer. All three suspects are being held in the Morgan County Jail on individual $1 million bonds.

A source close to the suspected shooter said Spellmeyer has a history of drugs and alcohol and has committed other crimes in the past. 

Morgan County 911 received a phone call Monday from a female around 11 a.m. stating that she had been shot. The sheriff's office stated they received a second call from the same residence three minutes later, and it appeared to be from the same woman. There were statements made on the second phone call, but the content of the 911 calls has not been released.

Deputies and a state trooper were dispatched to the scene. The first deputies arrived and found two people, a man and a woman, who had both been shot. The couple was found breathing but both passed away a few minutes later.

A deputy met a white van near the residence. A Morgan County detective later drove into a ditch to avoid the van. One of the passengers moved the wheel when the state trooper approached the white van. The sheriff's office said the passenger did not know it was a state trooper. The van attempted to hit the detective's vehicle head on after seeing the state trooper's car about three miles away from the scene on Highway 5. The two cars were side-swiped and both side view mirrors were knocked off. A second detective observed the incident and the state trooper returned to the scene where one female and two males were taken into custody.

The Morgan County Sheriff said the suspects drove from Eldon Monday morning. The sheriff's office is being assisted by the Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

 

