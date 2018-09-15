UPDATE: Family Excited about Son's Release

JEFFERSON CITY - Derrik Sweeney's mother said Thursday Thanksgiving came early for her as she learned of plans to release her son from custody in Egypt. Joy Sweeney said she started getting e-mails around 3 a.m. about the judge releasing the students. She remained nervous, she said, since the attorney general could have still appealed the case. Sweeney said that she was nervous about the possibility of an appeal until 5:30 am when she received an update that the judge ordered their release and the attorney general did not appeal.

The Sweeney family is excited about Derrik's release and cannot wait until he comes home-- which may be tomorrow depending on if he has his passport. If not, the family said it can expect him on Monday. The family is grateful for all the outpouring of support from everyone in the community and around the world.

CNN reported early Thursday that all three students would be released from custody after a medical examination and filing paperwork at the police station. The student were reportedly going to be able to return to their dorm rooms, and may be allowed to call home afterward.

Derrik Sweeney was accused of throwing Molotov Cocktails during a protest in Cairo. Sweeney is a student at Georgetown University and was attending American University at the time of his arrest.