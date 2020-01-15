UPDATE: Fatal crash in Miller County

IBERIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a dump truck and passenger car.

The crash occurred on Missouri 42, close to route BB, east of Iberia.

One person, Thomas Ciaveralla, was killed due to the crash, and the family of the victim has been notified.

Ciavarella, 45, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to online crash reports from the Highway Patrol.

Brandon Whittle, 44, who was driving the dump truck, was not injured in the crash.

This is a developing story, and KOMU 8 will continue to bring you updates.