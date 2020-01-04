UPDATE: Fayette suspect facing murder, armed criminal action charges

FAYETTE - A Fayette man is now facing charges in connection with Monday's homicide.

Howard County prosecutors filed formal charges against 21-year-old Alfredo Damario Hicks Jr.

Hicks is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after police found 29-year-old John Lamar Turner from Poplar Bluff dead in a car Monday afternoon.

The Howard County Sheriff told me they got a call around 1:30 this afternoon about a person who was shot in a car. He says that person is now dead. @KOMUnews — Caroline Dade (@CarolineDade) December 31, 2019

The car was parked on the 200 block of South Linn Street in Fayette.

Law enforcement blocked several streets near that area with vehicles and crime scene tape. Crews processed the scene Monday night.

According to the Advertiser, the Fayette Caring Center went into lockdown, but that was lifted as of 4:30 p.m. The paper also reports that K9 units and a helicopter were involved in looking for the suspect.

Right now, authorities are using a metal detector to search the ground inside inside the scene. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/StnDOE3N7B — Caroline Dade (@CarolineDade) December 31, 2019

Officials scheduled an autopsy for Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at a Columbia hospital.

Patsy Maher, a Fayette resident, told KOMU 8 she is confident in the police force as they search.

"We have a very good law enforcement here in Fayette. I feel secure with them. They did a great job informing the community," Maher said. "They did what they needed to do."

Multiple agencies worked on this investigation including the Fayette Police Department, Howard County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad.

Hicks's initial arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.