UPDATE: FEMA Aid Fund Could Last Until Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency now estimates that it has $114 million left in its disaster relief account -- enough to last until Thursday or Friday.

That means the agency may not need any additional money to function until the new fiscal year begins on Saturday.

It takes some pressure off House and Senate leaders who've been unable to reach a compromise on a bill providing disaster relief and financing the government until mid-November.

The money is now estimated to last a couple of days longer than had been estimated last week. An agency official says it's because of unused money that FEMA has been able to reclaim from grants to states for recovery projects that have been completed.

The disaster relief money represents a small part of the federal budget, but it has tied up the effort in Congress to continue to fund federal agencies because of a dispute over whether the additional disaster money should be offset by cuts in other government spending.