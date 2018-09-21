UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection with August Columbia homicide

Anthony William Neill

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said a fifth arrest has been made in connection with an alleged homicide on Sylvan Lane in August.

Authorities said 27-year-old Anthony William Neill was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Georgia Thursday.

The arrests stem from an August incident that resulted in the shooting death of Randall King. A woman identified in a probable cause statement as HJ was also shot, but survived.

Investigators believe the incident was connected to a drug deal.

According to court documents, Littleton and Neill had arranged a drug deal to happen in the apartment where King was shot.

Police said all suspects in the case have been arrested.

The four other people arrested are 40-year-old Daria Joyce Lynn Littleton, 29-year-old Sarah Marie Davidson, 29-year-old Richard L. Nole, and 35-year-old Hollie A. Johnson.