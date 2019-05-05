UPDATE: Fire guts part of condo complex in Osage Beach

23 hours 58 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 6:35:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News
By: Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director and Lanitta Collier, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - A massive fire tore through a condo complex in Osage Beach Friday night. 

KOMU 8's sister station in Springfield, KY3, said firefighters have not yet determined what caused the fire, which started around 9:30 p.m. 

Carol King, who owns a condo nearby, said she thought she was seeing fireworks before she realized her neighbors' condos were going up in flames.

"I went out on my deck and I could see this huge glow of light," she said.

King said she was in disbelief when one of her neighbors banged on her door to let her know that the unit down from her's was on fire.

"I came running up the parking lot, and I could see that the whole thing was engulfed in flames," she said.

King said there were at least ten fire trucks and water trucks on site.

"The fire was burning so quickly. They did not stand a chance, and it took the firemen at least 30 to 40 minutes before they were even able to get water started on the building," she said.

King said firefighters took boats into the lake to help put the fire out. 

She said she talked to the homeowners of the condo where the fire started. They think that it might've been the hot water heater underneath the condo.

"They were eating dinner when they heard an explosion on the deck, so they took off running because the flames were so strong," she said.

Firefighters have not confirmed that the hot water heater was the cause.

Everyone "made it out and are safe," the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

Pictures tweeted by MSHP Troop F show some of the units at 1450 Serene Court were completely engulfed.

