UPDATE: Fire in Lake of the Ozarks sends one to the hospital

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District was dispatched to a fire at the Southwood Shores condominiums.

The fire was contained to just one of the buildings, according to a press release from Lake Ozark Fire Protection District. Each building includes six apartments and two apartments were occupied, one on the top floor.

The building is suspected to be a complete loss as a result of the fire.

One person was transported to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation according to the press release.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, according to Missouri State Fire Marshal.

Several neighbors nearby didn't awake to the sound of the fire or fire trucks, but those who did caught it on their phone in disbelief.

Kyle Darnell and his family live in the unit right next to the fire.

"I was a little worried at first. I was actually asking my dad, why didn't the fire department evacuate us," Darnell said. "But, it looked like the fire wasn't spreading too close to our place. It looked like they had it under control."

Darnell said he was shocked when he woke up at 3 a.m. to fire trucks everywhere.

"I've never seen anything happen down here. It's usually been quite a calm place so I was really surprised when I woke up," Darnell said.

Doris Drummond also lives nearby. She said she heard fireworks go off before seeing the fire around 2 a.m.

"A neighbor called me saying there was a fire," Drummond said.

She said the firefighters fought the fire for about 2 hours.