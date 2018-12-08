UPDATE: Fire near Aldi ruled accidental

COLUMBIA - An April 22 fire at Aldi on Green Meadows Road is being considered accidental by the Columbia Fire Department after a delivery truck behind the store caught fire and heavy flames caused damage to the building.

The department said the fire originated in the refrigeration unit of the delivery truck. Investigators are still working with Aldi staff to get a total damage estimate. Jerry Jenkins, Assistant Chief of the Columbia Fire Department, estimated the price of the overall damage in the thousands last week.

After being being dispatched to the original scene, the fire department said crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes and the fire was contained to the trailer of the truck. However, there was significant smoke and heat damage inside the store.