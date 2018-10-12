UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt

COOPER COUNTY - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two semitrailers caught on fire after one was struck in the rear around 10:50 p.m. Thursday night.

Jesse Leach, 53, of Springfield, MO, came to a stop behind a stranded vehicle on I-70 eastbound and was struck from behind by a 2016 semitrailer operated by Michael McCoy, 38, of Richmond, MO.

Both vehicles overturned and caught fire.

Leach and McCoy were both transported to University Hospital. Leach was transported by Cooper County EMS with moderate injuries, and McCoy was transported by a trooper with minor injuries.

MSHP Troop F reports the fire is out as of 1:45 a.m.

The fire is out. Thank you to Cooper Co. Fire @Columbia_Fire @BooneCountyFire



Troopers are still investigating & preliminary details will be released in our online reports once they clear the scene. https://t.co/PvWcZFSvHT pic.twitter.com/3ceedYNBhm — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) October 12, 2018

The vehicle crash blocked traffic heading eastbound on I-70 Thursday night, according to MoDOT.

#I70ALERT: Troopers currently working a crash in Cooper Co. at the 110mm. Initial reports indicate at least one tractor trailer & passenger car are involved. No word on injuries. pic.twitter.com/WaDq99HKbP — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) October 12, 2018

KOMU 8 reporter, Courtney Edwards tweeted at the scene.

A truck is on fire near the Wooldridge exit about 16 miles outside of Columbia. There’s lots of backed up traffic. ?@KOMUnews? pic.twitter.com/Qd7b8443f4 — Courtney B Edwards (@CourtReportsIt) October 12, 2018

Firefighters are working to put the fire out right now. Traffic seems to be backed up for a few miles with all lanes blocked. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/EIghgJVlRJ — Courtney B Edwards (@CourtReportsIt) October 12, 2018

We were asked to leave the scene. As we were leaving the fire was still going on and seems like traffic will still be backed up for a while. Avoid the area if possible and try to find an alternate route. @KOMUnews — Courtney B Edwards (@CourtReportsIt) October 12, 2018

Boone County Fire tweeted saying they are sending tanker trucks to the accident.

BCFD sending 2 tanker trucks w/water as mutual aid request RT @MSHPTrooperF: #I70ALERT: Troopers currently working a crash in Cooper Co. at the 110mm. Initial reports indicate at least one tractor trailer & passenger car are involved. No word on injuries. pic.twitter.com/7pJk7x4Lnz — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) October 12, 2018

A lot further down the road around an I-70 exit it seems like police aren’t letting people off an exit because of the fire. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/M5OpTxa0Lz — Courtney B Edwards (@CourtReportsIt) October 12, 2018

MoDOT expects the eastbound lane to be closed for at least 6.5 hours.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.