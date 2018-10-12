UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt

5 hours 32 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 12:22:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Jaret Holden, Hannah Thomas, Zach Sayer and Siena DeBolt, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
loading

COOPER COUNTY - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two semitrailers caught on fire after one was struck in the rear around 10:50 p.m. Thursday night.

Jesse Leach, 53, of Springfield, MO, came to a stop behind a stranded vehicle on I-70 eastbound and was struck from behind by a 2016 semitrailer operated by Michael McCoy, 38, of Richmond, MO. 

Both vehicles overturned and caught fire.

Leach and McCoy were both transported to University Hospital. Leach was transported by Cooper County EMS with moderate injuries, and McCoy was transported by a trooper with minor injuries.

MSHP Troop F reports the fire is out as of 1:45 a.m.

The vehicle crash blocked traffic heading eastbound on I-70 Thursday night, according to MoDOT. 

More News

Grid
List

Companies must pay $7M over misbranded pet food ingredients
Companies must pay $7M over misbranded pet food ingredients
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis has ordered companies from Missouri and California to pay a... More >>
4 minutes ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 5:49:49 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in News

Former student convicted of rape at University of Missouri
Former student convicted of rape at University of Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a January 2016 rape at... More >>
10 minutes ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 5:44:14 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt
UPDATE: Fire put out on eastbound I-70, two people hurt
COOPER COUNTY - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two semitrailers caught on fire after one was struck in... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 12 2018 Oct 12, 2018 Friday, October 12, 2018 12:22:00 AM CDT October 12, 2018 in Top Stories

Missouri State Fair tallies 341K visitors this year
Missouri State Fair tallies 341K visitors this year
SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri State Fair officials say that nearly 341,000 people attended this year's event in Sedalia. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Bird to roll out features to help people with disabilities
Bird to roll out features to help people with disabilities
COLUMBIA - The scooter ridesharing company Bird is looking at solutions to people blocking the sidewalks with scooters, which is... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:50:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools breaks ground on new middle school
Columbia Public Schools breaks ground on new middle school
COLUMBIA - School board members, city leaders, and community members gathered to break ground at the site of a new... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in Continuous News

Columbia College offers students an entrepreneurial jump start
Columbia College offers students an entrepreneurial jump start
COLUMBIA - Columbia College will host an entrepreneurship showcase Friday where five students will present business pitches to a panel... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Lt. Governor to tour state for Buy Missouri Week
Lt. Governor to tour state for Buy Missouri Week
COLUMBIA – The first Buy Missouri Week starts this weekend. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will travel across the state... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri jail guard persuaded her terminally ill father to fatally shoot her estranged husband... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:47:17 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
Quaker Window Products to build new plant, create 300 jobs
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A window manufacturing company says it plans to build a $65 million factory in Eldon, creating... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:38:51 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
Sunrise Beach businesses hit by repeated burglaries
SUNRISE BEACH - Business owners in Sunrise Beach are dealing with several burglaries; some of which have cost them thousands... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Community consignment event helps families save and make money
Community consignment event helps families save and make money
COLUMBIA - A local business is offering families the chance to save money, make money and give back to the... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Boone Electric sends line workers to Hurricane Michael
Boone Electric sends line workers to Hurricane Michael
COLUMBIA - Four trucks and eight line workers deployed from Columbia early Wednesday morning, heading for Florida to restore outages... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:01:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Astronauts survive Soyuz rocket emergency landing
Astronauts survive Soyuz rocket emergency landing
CNN - NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin are in what NASA director Jim Bridenstine described as... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Killer convicted in decades-old murder of Eldon teenager
Killer convicted in decades-old murder of Eldon teenager
LEBANON - A jury Thursday found Martin Priest guilty of first-degree murder in the 1984 death of 15-year-old Tammy Sue... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 12:37:00 PM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Two people taken to hospital after being burned
Two people taken to hospital after being burned
MEXICO - Two people ended up in the hospital with burn injuries after police said one of them poured gasoline... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 10:42:00 AM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Boone County deputies detain felon after high-speed chase
Boone County deputies detain felon after high-speed chase
COLUMBIA - Multiple law enforcement agencies helped deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's office during a high-speed chase from Columbia... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 9:46:00 AM CDT October 11, 2018 in News

Michael is the strongest hurricane to hit the continental US since Andrew
Michael is the strongest hurricane to hit the continental US since Andrew
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle with frightening fury. The Category 4 storm was packing maximum sustained... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, October 11 2018 Oct 11, 2018 Thursday, October 11, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT October 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 43°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
6am 39°
7am 38°
8am 38°
9am 39°