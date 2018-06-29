UPDATE: Firefighters Respond Again to Flames at Storage Building

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire Tuesday morning at the same location flames engulfed a two-story building Monday night. At around 7:45 Tuesday nine units were sent to the 9600 block of Smith-Hatchery Road. Public information officer Gale Blomenkamp said a passer-by reported the flames. He also said since the remnants of the building will smolder for several days and the building was ruled a total loss. Blomenkamp said the investigation is ongoing and no cause of the fire has been determined yet.

The Boone County Fire Protection District and Southern Boone County Fire first responded to the flames around 4 o'clock Monday afternoon.

Boone County Fire District Assistant Chief Doug Westhoff said the two-story building was an old farm house used for storage.