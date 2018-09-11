UPDATE: Five hurt in vehicle collision at Brown School Road and Rangeline Street

COLUMBIA — Police arrested a woman on suspicion of drunk driving after she was involved in a serious crash in north Columbia Thursday night.

Five people were taken to the hospital after two cars collided at the intersection of Brown School Road and Rangeline Street. The crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. near Moser's and Commerce Bank.

According to the Columbia Police Department, both vehicles had been westbound on Brown School road when the vehicle driven by Krista Ward hit the passenger side of the the second vehicle. Ward's vehicle went off the north side of the road, hit a light pole, and came to rest in a culvert. The second vehicle went off the south side of the roadway and hit the median.

Three people from Ward's car had moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Two people from the second vehicle had moderate injuries and were also hospitalized.

Police say that Ward had a seven year old child in her vehicle. The child was not hers.

According to police, Ward had been drinking prior to the crash, and allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .165%. Ward was arrested on suspicion of four counts of assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

[Editor's note: This story has been modified with additional information. We will continue to update this story as soon as we receive new information.]