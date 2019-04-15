UPDATE: Flights set to resume after COU closure for runway construction

By: Marisa Rios, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - United Airlines was set to resume flights into and out of Columbia Regional Airport Sunday, following a week-long shutdown. 

Air Wisconsin, which operates some of the United Express flights at the airport, had some of the first flights scheduled to come in and out of the airport. 

As of 6:53 p.m., Communications Director Steven Sapp said in an email, "No United flights have arrived or departed COU."

Due to the weather in Chicago, these flights have been delayed or canceled. 

Beth Marshall, an outgoing passenger, said she immediately changed her travel plans when she got the notification about the airport opening back up.

"When I saw last night at 10:30 that it reopened, I was like 'Yes! I don't have to facilitate getting to Kansas City,'" Marshall said. "I originally switched my flight to Kansas City, but when I saw last night that the airport reopened, I was like 'Oh good, I will switch back.'"

Marshall drove into town from Minneapolis Friday to drop off her daughter's car. She planned on getting a ride to Kansas City International Airport Sunday morning to fly back home.

    The Columbia airport welcomed passengers with free cookies, chips and beverages.

    American Airlines said they will resume their flights Tuesday.

    This link shows the full list of flights scheduled for today posted by COU on Facebook. 

