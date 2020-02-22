Update Flood Maps

in News

AP-MO--1st NewsMinute,Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A judge is rejecting an effort by some St. Louis School Board members to block a state takeover of the district. The ruling by Cole County judge Richard Callahan means an appointed board can start running the schools as of today. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Governor Blunt says elected officials like the governor and lieutenant governor should NOT serve on the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Blunt says that would eliminate any appearance that politics influences the commission's decisions on which affordable housing projects to help finance. ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Lambert-St. Louis International Airport is getting a six (m) million dollar federal grant to improve security. Senator Claire McCaskill says old perimeter fencing will be replaced and a vehicle barrier installed for fence protection. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri is receiving more than four (m) million dollars to update flood maps in 15 counties and the city of St. Louis. Governor Blunt says the money is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of its map modernization program.