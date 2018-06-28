UPDATE: Food Bank Wins A Car

COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri won a Toyota car Monday after participating in Toyota's 100 Cars for Good competition. Toyota will give 100 cars away to 100 non-profit organizations over the course of 100 days.Over 4,000 applied to be apart of the competition and the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri beat out four other organizations Sunday, June 25 to win.

The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri won with 38 percent of the vote. Director Peggy Kirkpatrick said the food bank has never won anything like this before.

"There's been a lot of screaming and hollering and congratulations," said Kirkpatrick.

The food bank requested a Toyota Highlander, but does not know what type of care they will receive. Rachel Ellersieck of The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri said a new car could help the organization do so much more.

"A car will help us increase safety for those employees who are traveling. It will help us increase efficiency and ultimately it will help us feed more people in need across the state of Missouri," Ellersieck said.

Voting started at 9 a.m on Sunday and closed at 11 p.m the same day. The food bank serves 32 counties in the state and feeds more than 100,000 people every month. It expects to get the car within the next 100 days.

The food bank is competing for $50,000 next month among Wal-Mart associates.