UPDATE: Fortuna man charged in infant homicide

FORTUNA - A central Missouri man has been charged in the killing of his 1-year-old son and burning the boy's body.

Matthew J. Hamm, 35, was charged today with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

The child's mother told deputies she believed Hamm had killed the child. Deputies said their investigation led to the remains of a dead infant in Hamm's home. The probable cause statement says authorities found burnt skeletal remains inside Hamm's Fortuna home and in a burn pit on the property.

Hamm initially told authorities that the boy had choked and died, but later said he struck the child with a mug after the boy spilled a bowl of water. He said he was aggravated that a family member hadn't showed up to get the toddler.

Hamm is currently being held at the Moniteau County Jail with a bond of $1,000,000, cash only.