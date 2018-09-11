UPDATE: Foul play suspected in man's death, vehicle fire; road reopens

By: Blake Sammann and Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Digital Producers & Craig White and Cameron La Fontaine, KOMU 8 Reporters

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A criminal investigation was underway Tuesday after a man's death and a vehicle fire. Foul play was suspected.

Audrain County sheriff's deputies responded shortly after noon Tuesday to a report of a vehicle fire and a man down in the road on Audrain Road 913.

Authorities cleared the scene Tuesday night, hours after the road was blocked off.

A neighbor provided to KOMU 8 reporters a description of the scene of the investigation.

It appears investigators have moved out of the area, and our crew is at an area pointed out to us by a neighbor from the other side of the road closure - There is police tape, tire marks, blood and a burning stench here @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Wg1LVPVFjM — Craig White (@CraigWhiteMIZ) December 13, 2017

KOMU 8's reporters on scene saw what appeared to be blood, gauze, gloves, police tape and evidence markers.

Crews put out the fire and the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. Deputies located the victim on the street.

Authorities said they would not release the identity of the victim until the next of kin is notified.

At least a dozen law enforcement officers were at the scene.

The Mexico Department of Public Safety and the Missouri State Highway Patrol were assisting with the investigation.