UPDATE: Four arrested after Fulton shots fired incident

FULTON — Police announced two more arrests following a shots fired incident in Fulton.

Nazir McClain and Na'Quan McClain were arrested on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Initially, police reported two people were in custody after an incident at Carver Park in Fulton Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrested Lionel Gurley for possessing a weapon as a felon, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers also arrested Douglas Cole for possession of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance.

Police said officers were able to locate Gurley and Cole based on a description of a vehicle.

All suspects were booked at the Callaway County Jail.

Officers believe it was an isolated event and there is no danger to the public.