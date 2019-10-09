UPDATE: Fourth-grade girl organizes city-wide climate march

3 days 3 hours 55 minutes ago Sunday, October 06 2019 Oct 6, 2019 Sunday, October 06, 2019 7:37:00 AM CDT October 06, 2019 in News
By: Avery Maslowsky and Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA –Around 100 people attended March for Our Earth, a climate march led by a nine-year-old.

Fourth-grader Emma Winter is leading a climate march Sunday afternoon that she created to raise awareness of  “everyone’s responsibility” at all ages to take care of Earth.   

70-year-old Mark Haim, who is the director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, usually organizes protest for peace and the planet. This time he was on the sidelines as a spectator.

He said he's proud younger people have stepped up.

“Everyone has a job here. You can’t call on someone and say, 'make this change for me.' You have to be a part in it too,” Emma said. “As kids, people think they can’t do this yet, but I’m here. I’m nine, and I’m doing a march.”

March for Our Earth is a one-hour event at the Boone County Courthouse plaza that will feature speeches by children and city activists, performances by local musicians, a performance by a special children’s choir and a march downtown.

Emma first thought of the idea for a march after the Jefferson City tornado in May.

“I was upset with the changing weather patterns,” Emma said. “We need to make change now because eventually we won’t have another Earth to live on.”

Her parents were initially skeptical. Emma’s mom, Ginny Ramseyer Winter, said it wasn’t until August that they realized Emma was “adamant” about seeing the march through and raising awareness. The same month, the Winter family met with city officials on confirming details of the march, and after, it was in full swing.

Emma reached out to local musicians Violet and the Undercurrents to entertain. She invited people like the coordinator of Columbia’s Earth Day festival, Laura Wacker, and two Columbia youth to speak alongside her.

“The two main elements I wanted is having speakers and actually marching,” Emma said. “When you combine those two, it makes what I call a ‘perfect march.’”

Violet and the Undercurrents set up a children’s choir of young climate activists for the closing song of the march.

At the event, participants can make posters using recycled materials and take home informational flyers that list small changes to make in day-to-day life.

“Turning off lights, making eco-friendly laundry detergent,” Emma said. “Every single person in the world can make a change.”

For more information on March for Our Earth, visit its Facebook page.

More News

Grid
List

One arrested for allegedly shooting at car in Jefferson City
One arrested for allegedly shooting at car in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in central Jefferson City. A news release said... More >>
48 minutes ago Wednesday, October 09 2019 Oct 9, 2019 Wednesday, October 09, 2019 10:44:00 AM CDT October 09, 2019 in News

Officials unveil newly renovated Bryant Walkway Apartments
Officials unveil newly renovated Bryant Walkway Apartments
COLUMBIA - City officials and residents of the Bryant Walkway Apartments in Columbia celebrated the completion of renovations with an... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 9:00:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

EmVP: Project Switched helps children with disabilities play independently
EmVP: Project Switched helps children with disabilities play independently
COLUMBIA - Physical therapists with MU Healthcare's Children's Therapy Center and an army of volunteers came together to help make... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 8:35:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Neighbor and mother both charged in connection with rape of 16-year-old
Neighbor and mother both charged in connection with rape of 16-year-old
CALLAWAY COUNTY- Two Fulton women are charged in connection to a rape case involving a 16-year-old boy. 24-year-old Hayleigh... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 7:42:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Mayor Treece suggested two council members should "evaluate" their positions
Mayor Treece suggested two council members should "evaluate" their positions
COLUMBIA - Columbia council member Ian Thomas confirmed Mayor Brian Treece suggested he resign over what became a criminal matter... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 6:13:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Centralia police officer charged with sex crime involving minor
Centralia police officer charged with sex crime involving minor
ST. LOUIS - An officer from the Centralia Police Department was charged by federal prosecutors on Tuesday with using interstate... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 4:52:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

National grant set to boost business on Columbia Business Loop
National grant set to boost business on Columbia Business Loop
COLUMBIA – Representatives from two separate Columbia organizations are set to announce a national grant on Wednesday that will help... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 4:10:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Senator Josh Hawley comments on recent political news
Senator Josh Hawley comments on recent political news
COLUMBIA – Josh Hawley came to Columbia Tuesday to comment on the recent impeachment news, the president’s decision to withdraw... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 4:05:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Jefferson City clarifies regulations on motorized vehicles
Jefferson City clarifies regulations on motorized vehicles
JEFFERSON CITY - City leaders voted to amend an ordinance clarifying what qualifies as a motorized bicycle and where people... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 3:57:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

MU Police release statement on assault of international student
MU Police release statement on assault of international student
COLUMBIA - MU Police released a statement Tuesday afternoon concerning an assault that occurred early on the morning of Sunday,... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 3:12:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Dix Road bridge closing slows commutes in Jefferson City
Dix Road bridge closing slows commutes in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the Dix Road bridge in Jefferson City for repairs at midnight... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 3:11:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Missouri pays $366K to defend lawsuit over Greitens' app use
Missouri pays $366K to defend lawsuit over Greitens' app use
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri taxpayers have spent $366,000 on private attorneys to defend former Gov. Eric Greitens' use of... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 1:17:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Columbia picks new finance director
Columbia picks new finance director
COLUMBIA - After a year-long search, the City of Columbia named a permanent director of finance Tuesday morning. Matthew... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 12:52:00 PM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

One dead in Montgomery County motorcycle crash
One dead in Montgomery County motorcycle crash
HERMANN - One person died and three more were hurt in a crash just north of Hermann Monday night, according... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 10:11:00 AM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

MU professor contributes to LGBTQ Supreme Court hearing
MU professor contributes to LGBTQ Supreme Court hearing
COLUMBIA - Three cases in one hearing will be presented before the Supreme Court Tuesday involving workplace discrimination against LGBTQ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 6:33:00 AM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries in cosmology
3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries in cosmology
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Three scientists won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their work in understanding how... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 5:24:56 AM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Chinese state TV suspends 2 NBA preseason game broadcasts
Chinese state TV suspends 2 NBA preseason game broadcasts
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state broadcaster CCTV announced Tuesday it will no longer air two NBA preseason games set to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 Tuesday, October 08, 2019 5:10:16 AM CDT October 08, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council unanimously approves child conversion therapy ban
Columbia City Council unanimously approves child conversion therapy ban
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council unanimously approved to ban conversion therapy on juveniles Monday night. Conversion therapy is the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 07 2019 Oct 7, 2019 Monday, October 07, 2019 11:09:00 PM CDT October 07, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 13 active weather alerts
12pm 68°
1pm 71°
2pm 73°
3pm 71°