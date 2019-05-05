UPDATE: Friends and neighbors react to woman's child pornography scandal

1 day 17 hours 47 minutes ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 3:39:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News
By: Shelby Lofton, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - People close to Brittany Bailey are reeling from the news of the 29-year-old mother's arrest with crimes related to child sexual abuse. 

Bailey was arrested Wednesday in connection to online groups that distributed and conspired with others to receive child pornography. 

Some neighbors of Bailey's south Columbia house were surprised to hear about the investigation. 

One anonymous parent said, "How did I let a monster get that close to my kid?"

Gamal Castile, Bailey's ex-boyfriend, said he is in shock and disbelief and is focused on taking care of the child he shares with Bailey. 

"I am confident both of her kids were not involved in anyway, but they're now involved in the aftermath," he said. 

Court documents indicated Bailey's children were not involved in the child pornography that was shared in the online forums. 

Castile said both of her children are now living with their respective fathers. 

Candice J. Kundert, a licensed clinical social worker with Individual Marriage and Family Counseling Center, said addictions to child pornography usually stem from some sort of trauma. 

"It's a defense mechanism that they use to calm themselves. When it becomes an addiction, it becomes shameful and they keep it hidden," Kundert said. 

Kundert said she has seen rates of addictions to pornography increase in the last couple of years, with the rising popularity of the internet. She said online chat forums, such as ones Bailey used, make pornography more accessible, and make addiction easier to hide from loved ones. 

"They can compartmentalize it away from the rest of their life. They can erase searches and hide it from their families," she said. 

Kundert said she treats child pornography addiction just like other addictions. She leads a group that supports people with sex addiction twice a month at her office. She uses techniques such as the 12-step program and hypnosis to treat the addiction.  

More News

Grid
List

Workshops teach people to get down in the dirt with composting
Workshops teach people to get down in the dirt with composting
COLUMBIA – Communities across the world are working to bring awareness to the environmental benefits of composting during International Compost... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, May 05 2019 May 5, 2019 Sunday, May 05, 2019 8:13:00 AM CDT May 05, 2019 in News

Mid-Missourians support inclusion by running a mile
Mid-Missourians support inclusion by running a mile
COLUMBIA - People joined together at the Inclusive Excellent Mile race Saturday morning. Brian Brown, an associate athletic director... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 10:36:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

Six arrested after meth, paraphernalia found in baby crib
Six arrested after meth, paraphernalia found in baby crib
MORGAN COUNTY - Six people were arrested and charged after deputies found drugs, paraphernalia and a gun inside a home... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 10:30:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: MU issues 'all clear' after man with gun spotted on campus
UPDATE: MU issues 'all clear' after man with gun spotted on campus
COLUMBIA - MU issued an 'all clear' Saturday night after an armed man was spotted on campus. MU Alert... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 8:02:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fire guts part of condo complex in Osage Beach
UPDATE: Fire guts part of condo complex in Osage Beach
COLUMBIA - A massive fire tore through a condo complex in Osage Beach Friday night. KOMU 8's sister station... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 6:35:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

Car crash at Stadium and Providence leads to flipped vehicle
Car crash at Stadium and Providence leads to flipped vehicle
COLUMBIA - A Saturday afternoon crash resulted in a flipped car at Stadium Boulevard and Providence Road. The Columbia... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fallen officers honored with vigil, blue Capitol dome
UPDATE: Fallen officers honored with vigil, blue Capitol dome
JEFFERSON CITY - The wife of a law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty says she will... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, May 04 2019 May 4, 2019 Saturday, May 04, 2019 6:01:00 PM CDT May 04, 2019 in News

Driver flees scene of Columbia single-car crash
Driver flees scene of Columbia single-car crash
COLUMBIA - Police were unable to locate a driver after a car crashed into a roundabout Friday night. State... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 11:27:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

No. 24 Missouri Baseball drops five-game winning streak to Tennessee
No. 24 Missouri Baseball drops five-game winning streak to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE - No. 24 Missouri Baseball broke its winning streak, falling short to No. 23 Tennessee. The Tigers had... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 11:18:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in Sports

Police: Moberly man arrested after fleeing custody four times
Police: Moberly man arrested after fleeing custody four times
MOBERLY - A man wanted for multiple crimes was captured after hiding in a pond Friday night following a foot... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 10:22:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

Flight to Columbia diverted after three attempts to land
Flight to Columbia diverted after three attempts to land
COLUMBIA - A plane flying to Columbia from Chicago was diverted to Des Moines, Iowa, after fog prevented several attempts... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 9:44:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

MU esports team accepts donation from anonymous donor
MU esports team accepts donation from anonymous donor
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri esports team has accepted $130,000 from an anonymous donor. Kevin Reape, head coach... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 7:05:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

MU moves all mental health services to counseling center
MU moves all mental health services to counseling center
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri students will soon have one specific place to go for their mental health needs. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 6:38:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

A gun, money stolen from unlocked cars in Ashland
A gun, money stolen from unlocked cars in Ashland
ASHLAND - A gun was stolen out of an unlocked car as thieves targeted vehicles in several neighborhoods on the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 6:13:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

4 killed in Midwest flooding; roads closed, levees strained
4 killed in Midwest flooding; roads closed, levees strained
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The latest round of Midwestern flooding claimed at least four lives, closed hundreds of roads and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 4:44:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

More wine bottles from Mid-Missouri winery are at risk of exploding
More wine bottles from Mid-Missouri winery are at risk of exploding
ELDON - The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) is warning the public about 13 types of wine bottles... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 4:34:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Friends and neighbors react to woman's child pornography scandal
UPDATE: Friends and neighbors react to woman's child pornography scandal
COLUMBIA - People close to Brittany Bailey are reeling from the news of the 29-year-old mother's arrest with crimes related... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 3:39:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News

Missouri loses appeal over large North Dakota water project
Missouri loses appeal over large North Dakota water project
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Friday rejected the state of Missouri's challenge to a massive... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 03 2019 May 3, 2019 Friday, May 03, 2019 1:55:00 PM CDT May 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 60°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
10am 63°
11am 67°
12pm 69°
1pm 71°