UPDATE: Friends Offer Reward in Spurling Case

MOBERLY - Friends and family of Jonathan Spurling said Friday they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever is responsible for the homicide.

Deputies said Spurling's parents found the 39-year-old found dead just inside the entry way of his house 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said the parents found Spurling with two gunshot wounds.

A family friend, Bill Spires, said Friday about 160 people have donated to the reward, and as the group receives more donations, the reward amount will increase.

Spires had known Spurling for more than 15 years, and he said he just wants to know what happened to his friend.

Spurling's friends will post fliers about the reward in Moberly, Columbia, Centralia, Macon, Jefferson City and Boonville. Most of the other efforts are coordinated through the internet, both on Facebook and justiceforjon.com. Donations can be made to the website through PayPal.

If the suspect is caught through the police, the reward money will go to Spurling's family.

Anyone with information about Jonathan Spurling is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff's Office at 660-248-2477.