UPDATE: Fulton man accused of 1991 murder released on bond

JEFFERSON CITY- A Missouri man charged for the 1991 murder of his 14-year-old classmate was released from the Cole County Jail after posting a $1 million bond.

William Christopher Niemet, 43, of Fulton, was charged in the fatal shooting of Greg Jones in February of this year.

Niemet pleaded not guilty to the crime in early March.

According to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, Niemet has been placed on electronic GPS monitoring supervised by the pretrial services program.

Niemet is set to next appear in court Sept. 16.