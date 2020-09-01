UPDATE: Fulton man accused of 1991 murder released on bond
JEFFERSON CITY- A Missouri man charged for the 1991 murder of his 14-year-old classmate was released from the Cole County Jail after posting a $1 million bond.
William Christopher Niemet, 43, of Fulton, was charged in the fatal shooting of Greg Jones in February of this year.
Niemet pleaded not guilty to the crime in early March.
According to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, Niemet has been placed on electronic GPS monitoring supervised by the pretrial services program.
Niemet is set to next appear in court Sept. 16.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A Columbia resident is raising money to help local bars and restaurants. Bobby Atkisson started the Columbia... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri is one of the hardest states in the country in which to vote based on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education has voted 6 - 1 to open schools in a virtual... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A Missouri man charged for the 1991 murder of his 14-year-old classmate was released from the Cole County... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- MU Chancellor Mun Choi announced Monday in an email that 270 students are completing the conduct process for alleged... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special session Monday, August 31 at 4:30 p.m.... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY- The Missouri Department of Transportation will conduct roadway sweeping this week along the eastbound and westbound lanes of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City couple started an important journey Monday morning, as they began driving to Louisiana to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special session Monday, August 31 to reconsider the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As the number of COVID-19 cases in the MU student body grows, some have to make a difficult... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Tolton Catholic High School has canceled the Friday night game against Macon. In an email sent to... More >>
in
HERMANN - Twenty-five residents at Stonebridge Senior Living have tested positive for COVID-19, while 18 employees who tested positive are... More >>
in
(CNN) -- After Stacy Selby's mother died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2010, Selby's entire world crashed to pieces.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Board of Education for Columbia Public Schools is meeting Monday afternoon for a special session to determine... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Gaze out to the English Channel from the southwest coast of the UK right now and you might... More >>
in
This 7-year-old boy held a heartbreaking memorial for Chadwick Boseman, who played his favorite superhero
(CNN) -- When 7-year-old Kian Westbrook learned that Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played his favorite superhero, had died, he... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
in