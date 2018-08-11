UPDATE: Fulton teen hit by car expected to make full recovery

FULTON — A 14-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery after she was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

Fulton police responded to the 2400 block of N. Business 54 at 11:20 a.m. to calls of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, officers found the girl lying unconscious on the side of the roadway with serious injuries.

According to police, 14-year-old Savanna Bilyeu, from Fulton, was still in the hospital Thursday morning being treated for her injuries.

After speaking to the driver of the car involved and multiple witnesses, it was determined the girl had walked onto the roadway, in front of a 2007 Chevrolet HHR traveling northbound.

Police said they don't believe excessive speed, drugs or alcohol factored into the crash, but are still investigating.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.)